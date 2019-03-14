Services
- - Rita passed away at the age of 76 on March 6, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her loving husband Dennis by her side. She is survived by her brother John (Lynne) Lampila, sister Ann (Bill) Cwynar, sons Michael, Patrick, John (Megan) and her grandchildren Michael Jr., Charlie, Ainsley, Alice and Ina. She will truly be missed and was loved by all whose lives she touched. No public services will be held. In lieu of gifts or flowers for her family please make a donation in her name to .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
