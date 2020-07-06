Robert A. "Bob" Bierwagen, Sr.
Lansing - Robert (Bob) Anthony Bierwagen Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed peacefully into eternal life surrounded by the love of his family on July 3, 2020. Robert was born February 16, 1932 in South Bend Indiana to Joseph S. and Mary (Nowakoski) Bierwagen. He grew up in Owosso, MI., graduating with honors from Owosso's St. Paul High School in 1950. Robert served in the U.S. Navy for four years from 1952-1956 during the Korean War attaining the rank of Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class aboard the U.S.S. Newman K. Perry DDR 888. Robert attended Lansing Community College (Old Lansing Technical School) on a four year electrical construction apprenticeship program graduating in 1958. He supervised many electrical installations around the Lansing area through the IBEW Local Union #665 for 30 years with various contractors such as Hayes Electric, Fox Electric, and Barker Fowler. In 1980 he became the first effective Electrical Plan Reviewer/Inspector for the State of Michigan, Department of Labor, Bureau of Construction Codes. He retired in 1996. Robert, along with his late brother (Joe) was the resident electrician for many years for the St. Therese, Resurrection Churches, and Lansing Catholic Central Festivals. Robert was active in local sports for St. Therese Parish. He coached their little league baseball team to the City of Lansing's Midget IV championship in 1972. He was also a basketball coach, St. Therese athletic director in the 1970s, assistant coordinator for the Lansing Catholic Youth League, and clock operator for Lansing Catholic Central's football team for 30 years. Robert was an avid golfer. He achieved golf's ultimate honor of a hole in one on Labor Day weekend 2002 witnessed by his two sons and son-in-law. Robert's most important love and lasting legacy is his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years Sandra (Sandy). He is survived by his 4 children, Robert (Michelle) Bierwagen Jr., John (Linda) Bierwagen, Barbara (Kevin) Tyler, and Bonnie Bierwagen. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa) Tyler, Andrea Bierwagen, Matthew Bierwagen, Cassandra Tyler, Paul (Shelby) Bierwagen, Derek Bierwagen, and Jordan Tyler; 3 great grandchildren, Claire, Luke, and Grace Tyler; Sister-in-law Sue (Richard) Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Robert was also preceded in death by his parents, older brother Joseph, and older sisters, Dorothy, and Patricia. Following social guidelines, visitation is 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Sunday, July 12, with a 7:00 P.M. Vigil Service in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Mass of Christian Burial will be by special invitation (Masks and Distancing required) at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing with Fr. John Fain presiding. Military Honors will be provided by V.F.W. Post #701 at St. Joseph Cemetery. Later when all can attend, a gathering to celebrate Bob will be held. A Friend may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com