Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
Robert A. "Bob" Fineis


1938 - 2019
Robert A. "Bob" Fineis Obituary
Robert A. "Bob" Fineis

Lansing - Age 80, our loving husband, father, and grandfather was called home to his Lord on October 5, 2019. Born November 6, 1938 in Lansing, MI. Robert graduated from Resurrection High School and served in the U. S. Army reserves for 7 years. He began his career working in a dental lab where he learned his trade and became a Certified Dental Technician. Robert started Crown & Bridge Dental Lab where he was the owner and operator for 30 years until his retirement in 1996. Robert was a very skilled dental technician and well respected in his profession. He was a member of the National Dental Lab Association, Resurrection Church and most recently St. Gerard Church. He enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time at the cottage on Long Lake boating, fishing and snowmobiling with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his humor, quick wit, strong work ethic and love for his family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Hilary & Margaret; and brother, James. Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy L. Fineis; 5 children, Jeffrey (Mary) Fineis, Jeanette (Greg) Eavey, Jill (Mike) Fischette, Gregg (Vanessa) Fineis, and Dan Fineis; 8 grandchildren, Michael & Janie Fineis, Jenna & Amber Eavey, Jacob & Megan Fischette, Austin Fineis, and Trevor Hunt; and many other family members and friends. He was dearly loved by his wife, children and grandchildren and will forever be in their hearts. A special thank you to his caregivers including his devoted wife and family members for their kind and loving care. Visitation is from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 11, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Friday at church. Rite of committal at St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Lansing Catholic High School in memory of Robert. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
