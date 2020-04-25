Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Arthur Kapp


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Arthur Kapp Obituary
Robert Arthur Kapp

Lansing - Robert Kapp, age 87, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1932 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of the late Arthur and Katherine Kapp. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty (Hall) Kapp; children, Brenda (Goucher) O'Malley, Daniel (Linda) Kapp, Daniel (Marla) Goucher, Gregory Kapp, and Timothy Goucher; 18 Grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Mae) Kapp; brother-in-law, Kenneth Hall; and loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1951, and General Motors Institute (GMI) in 1955. Bob retired from General Motors as a Methods Engineer after 43 years of service.

Bob requested to be cremated; no funeral services will be held due to Covid-19. The family will always be grateful for the assistance and services provided by Visiting Physicians Association and Grace Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit his guestbook at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -