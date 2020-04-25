|
Robert Arthur Kapp
Lansing - Robert Kapp, age 87, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1932 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of the late Arthur and Katherine Kapp. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty (Hall) Kapp; children, Brenda (Goucher) O'Malley, Daniel (Linda) Kapp, Daniel (Marla) Goucher, Gregory Kapp, and Timothy Goucher; 18 Grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Mae) Kapp; brother-in-law, Kenneth Hall; and loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1951, and General Motors Institute (GMI) in 1955. Bob retired from General Motors as a Methods Engineer after 43 years of service.
Bob requested to be cremated; no funeral services will be held due to Covid-19. The family will always be grateful for the assistance and services provided by Visiting Physicians Association and Grace Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit his guestbook at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020