Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Lansing - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 67. Bob was born on October 12, 1951 to the late Jack and Donna (Franke) Augenstein in Lansing, Michigan. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and began his career with Meijer until his retirement after forty years of service. Bob's greatest achievement in life was being a father and grandfather and he treasured the time he got to spend with his family. He also enjoyed gambling and joking with his friends and family. Bob is survived by his devoted daughters, Andrea (Dan) Yoder and Amanda (Kevin) McGillis; his adored grandchildren, Natalie, Molly, Ben, Nathan, Nicholas, and Cooper; and a sister, Peggy Potter. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with Pastor Will Dulworth officiating. Visitation will begin Monday at 2:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
