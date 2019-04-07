|
|
Robert B. Moore
Mulliken - On Wednesday, March 27, Robert Bruce Moore, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 76. Bob was born on March 26, 1943 to Vernor H. and Ruth Moore. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in 1967, and his Master's degree in Educational Leadership in 1991. Early in his career, he taught at the Boys' Training School in Lansing and Adult Education in Grand Ledge. He then went on to teach English, Greek Mythology, and supervise ISS (in-school suspension) at Grand Ledge High School for 34 years. He married Margaret Davidson (Moore) in August of 1966 and raised two sons, Jason (Marie) and Marcus (Rebecca). Bob was a counselor and friend. He had a passion for listening and helping people to find their purpose in life. An avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and hunter, Bob had fished the inland lakes of northern Ontario with his best friend James Watts, hiked flattop mountain in Alaska, and hosted many white-tail deer and rabbit hunting camps at his home in Mulliken. Bob loved celebrating the Fourth of July with family and neighbors, listening to opera, and being out in nature, a faithful dog by his side. He is remembered for his intelligence, strength of character, leadership, and ability to communicate with all kinds of people.
Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra (Pat), and his parents Vernor and Ruth. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret, sons Jason (Marie) and Marcus (Rebecca), and grandchildren Keegan, Joshua, Emily, and Amalia. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia (Danford) and Ann (Bob), brother William (Dawn), and brother-in-law Charles (Nancy). He will be remembered by his nieces Susie, Molly, Kristen, Barbie, Katie and Becky as well has his nephew Christopher. A family and friends graveside service will be held at Sunfield Cemetery at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 18--followed by a luncheon at Centennial Acres Golf Course. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations will support the McLean Melanoma Research Fund at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website https://victors.us/robertbmoore to make your gift.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019