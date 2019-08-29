|
|
Robert Becker
Lansing - Robert Allen Becker passed away on August 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Rob was born November 26, 1978 in Lansing to John J. and Debra S. (Crosby) Becker. He graduated from Northwest High School in Rives Junction Class of 1997 and went on to receive an Associates Degree in Elementary Education. Rob worked for Magna Powertrain, loved to play golf, bowl and had many friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Emily (Kenney); children, McKenzie and Robert Becker II; mom, Debra Becker; brothers, David (Lisa), Daniel and Justin; nephew, Keegan; adoptive siblings, Eileen, Rodney and Rachelle Neff; sisters-in-law, Janna and Jessica Buonodono; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews along with his fur baby, Chloe. Rob was preceded in death by his father, John J. A memorial visitation will held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 29, 2019