Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Becker


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Becker Obituary
Robert Becker

Lansing - Robert Allen Becker passed away on August 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Rob was born November 26, 1978 in Lansing to John J. and Debra S. (Crosby) Becker. He graduated from Northwest High School in Rives Junction Class of 1997 and went on to receive an Associates Degree in Elementary Education. Rob worked for Magna Powertrain, loved to play golf, bowl and had many friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Emily (Kenney); children, McKenzie and Robert Becker II; mom, Debra Becker; brothers, David (Lisa), Daniel and Justin; nephew, Keegan; adoptive siblings, Eileen, Rodney and Rachelle Neff; sisters-in-law, Janna and Jessica Buonodono; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews along with his fur baby, Chloe. Rob was preceded in death by his father, John J. A memorial visitation will held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now