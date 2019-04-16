Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-2211
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Eckhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bert "Bob" Eckhart


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Bert "Bob" Eckhart Obituary
Robert "Bob" Bert Eckhart

Mason - Passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at age 85. Born August 30, 1933 in the old Stimson Hospital in Eaton Rapids to Dorr Leroy and Lillie Opal (Pollett) Eckhart. Bob was a lifelong farmer. He spent many years doing his family genealogy. He married his high school sweetheart Margery (Margie) Jane French. Preceding him in death were his parents and daughter Susan Kay (Eckhart) Clark. Surviving are his wife Margie, daughters Cheryl Lynn (L.C.) Raymond, Denise Ann Eckhart, and son Scott Robert (Dawn) Eckhart, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel with interment following to Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now