Robert "Bob" Bert Eckhart
Mason - Passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at age 85. Born August 30, 1933 in the old Stimson Hospital in Eaton Rapids to Dorr Leroy and Lillie Opal (Pollett) Eckhart. Bob was a lifelong farmer. He spent many years doing his family genealogy. He married his high school sweetheart Margery (Margie) Jane French. Preceding him in death were his parents and daughter Susan Kay (Eckhart) Clark. Surviving are his wife Margie, daughters Cheryl Lynn (L.C.) Raymond, Denise Ann Eckhart, and son Scott Robert (Dawn) Eckhart, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel with interment following to Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019