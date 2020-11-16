1/1
Robert "Bob" Schafer Fawcett
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Schafer Fawcett

DeWitt - Robert "Bob" Schafer Fawcett, age 78, of DeWitt, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord following a short non-covid related illness on November 14, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Laura; his daughters, Karra (Tom) Zerona of White Lake and Andrea (Nathan) Lindemeyer of DeWitt; grandsons, Luke and Alec Zerona; sister-in-law, Audrey (Frank) Davis of Athens, TN and their family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nola Fawcett; brother, James.

Bob was born on August 4, 1942 in Flint and grew up in Mt. Morris. He attended Mt. Morris High School, Flint Junior College, Lansing Business University, and Michigan State University. He worked for Beurmann-Marshall as an account supervisor for several years and retired from ICS (Innovative Computer Services) as Senior Account Manager.

Bob was a member of the Waverly Jaycees, DeWitt Lions Club, American Legion Post 0076 in Ludington, Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Ludington Boat Club, and Grace United Methodist Church where he attended for 50 years and served in many capacities. He also attended United Methodist Church of Ludington.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, boating, traveling and MSU sports. Bob especially enjoyed spending summers in Ludington with family and friends. His favorite service project was the annual Ludington Boat Club Fish Fry/Boil to support Hospice of Michigan.

Bob's warm smile, sense of humor and personality will be missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Lansing, Homes for our Troops (www.hfotusa.org) or Hospice of Michigan (www.hom.org). The family would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the outstanding Sparrow healthcare providers.

Friends are encouraged to share memories or condolences at www.TiffanyFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dewitt Bath Review from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tiffany Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved