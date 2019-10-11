|
Robert Brown, Jr.
Robert Brown, Jr. was the second of eight children. He was born in Lansing, Michigan on March 23, 1936 to Robert and Georgia L. Brown.
Bob was a member of Collins A.M.E. Church, now Trinity A.M.E. Church, for his entire life.
Bob attended Willow Elementary, Walnut Elementary and West Jr. High Schools. Graduating in 1954 from J.W. Sexton High School. While growing up in Lansing, Bob was an active member with the Boy Scouts of America. He worked hard, making the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program division. While attending Sexton, he played football and was a member of the marching band. Two highlights of his youth were marching in President's Eisenhower's Inaugural parade and playing for Queen Elizabeth when she was Princess Elizabeth.
After graduating from Sexton, he attended Michigan State University (MSU) earning a Bachelor of Art in Social Work in 1958. While attending MSU, he participated in the ROTC program and after graduation he entered the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. From 1960-1967, he served in the active reserves as a Captain. In 1962 he was called to active duty during the 1962 Cuban Crisis.
Bob began his professional career as a Welfare Worker in Detroit from 1960-1961, before joining the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) in 1961 as a Prison Social Worker at Cassidy Lake Technical School. He became a Parole Officer in 1962, Assistant Deputy Warden in 1969, and Administrative Assistant to the Director in 1970. In 1971, Bob became Deputy Director of Correctional Facilities, becoming Director of Michigan Department of Corrections in 1984. He retired from MDOC in 1991 and began working as a private corrections/criminal justice consultant.
In 1980, he was appointed consultant/auditor for the Commission on Accreditation - American Correctional Association. Bob was also appointed as a Consent Agreement Monitor by the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois in 1995.
In 1992, the new correctional officers training class was named in his honor. Bob received the Edward R. Cass Award in 1995, recipients of this award have demonstrated outstanding leadership, contributions to the public, and to the field and demonstrate community service in both their correctional and non-correctional life.
During his career, Bob participated in numerous professional organizations including North American Association of Wardens and Superintendents, American Correctional Association - Executive Committee, Michigan Corrections Association - President and Trustee, American Jail Association, National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, Cabinet Council on Crime Prevention and Citizen Protection, Governor's Partners Against Crime Council, Schoolcraft Community College Correctional Science Advisory Committee, Lansing Community College Criminal Justice Leadership Academy Advisory Board, Eastern Michigan University Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, Michigan Community Corrections Board and the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines Commission.
Bob was appointed to the City of Lansing Fire Commissioners Board and was a faithful member for 32 years. Proving time and time again, to be a stellar example and mentor to many.
Bob was active in various civic organization including Trinity A.M.E. Church - Trustee Board, the board of directors for: Youth Development Corporation, Old Newsboy Association, MSU Black Alumni, New Way Inn, Total Health Education, Lansing Education Advancement Foundation and the James Hamilton Scholarship Fund. He was a life member of the NAACP, the Michigan Corrections Association, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.
Bob has received many awards, including the MSU Black Alumni Inc. Distinguished Alumni Award in 1992. In 1993, the Lansing Education Advancement Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award and the Association of State Correctional Administrator's Past President's Award in 2005.
Robert Brown, Jr. passed away on October 7, 2019 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Robert Sr. & Georgia L. Brown; siblings, one brother, Lawrence Everette; and two sisters, Helen Louise and Roberta Mae Brown.
Left to cherish the memories of his amazing life are: his beloved wife of 56 years; Joy G; brothers, Matthew (Daisy) Dean, Duane M. (Bonnie), Sr., Richard Gaylord, Sr., and Luther William, Sr.; sister, Alice Elaine; sister in law, Marlina Tunstall; 21 nieces and nephews; many grand and great grand nieces and nephews; cousins, and friends.
Mr. Brown will lie in repose on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12pm to 6pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 West St. Joseph St., Lansing MI. Funeral Services will be held, Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12pm at Trinity A.M.E. Church, 3500 West Holmes Road, Lansing, MI. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral.
