|
|
Robert Bruce "Bob" Wolf
Okemos - Sept. 27, 1928 - Feb. 9, 2019.
Bob, age 90, passed away in Florida from advanced dementia. He was born in Mason, Mich. to Carl and Josephine Wolf and attended Eaton Rapids High School where he was a star athlete. He worked 60-plus years as a sporting goods salesman to schools and colleges in mid-Michigan, starting at Vandervoorts and ending his career at Johnny Mac Sporting Goods. Many of his customers became very dear friends, and appreciated the dedicated service they received from Bob.
Bob was a scratch golfer and avid horseman. He raised world champion Quarter Horses along with his wife, Jean, on their Okemos farm. "Papa Wolf" was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be remembered as a dedicated family man.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean Wolf; and his son-in-law, Brian Onweller. He is survived by his children, Jodi (Greg) Sullivan, Terri Wolf, Toni (Ian) Ward, and Tom Wolf and partner Fernando Rodriques. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and special significant other, Patti Montgomery.
A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at River Terrace Church, East Lansing on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to The American Quarter Horse Foundation, AQHA.com/Foundation or , Capital Area Regional Office, 2111 University Park Dr., Suite 200, Okemos, MI 48864.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019