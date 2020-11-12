1/1
Robert C. "Bob" Barnhart
Robert C. "Bob" Barnhart

Lansing - Age 73, passed away November 11, 2020, after a long battle with FTD/PPA. Bob was born April 22, 1947, in Lansing, MI, to the late Francis and Lucille Barnhart.

Bob was the owner/operator of Barnhart Roofing for 40+ years.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Laura (Webb); son, Blake; brother, Richard; and many nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Dr. James LaBerge and his compassionate staff at Hospice of Lansing - Stoneleigh Residence.

Per Bob's wishes, cremation will take place and no service will be held.

Please consider donations to Hospice of Lansing - Stoneleigh Residence, 3411 Stoneleigh Rd., Lansing, MI 48910 or the University of Michigan Brain Bank (Brain Bank Discovery Fund - 322807), North Ingalls Building, 400 N. Ingalls St., Room G179, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Please read Bob's full obituary at www.EstesLeadley.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
or

