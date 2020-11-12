Robert C. "Bob" Barnhart
Lansing - Age 73, passed away November 11, 2020, after a long battle with FTD/PPA. Bob was born April 22, 1947, in Lansing, MI, to the late Francis and Lucille Barnhart.
Bob was the owner/operator of Barnhart Roofing for 40+ years.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Laura (Webb); son, Blake; brother, Richard; and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Dr. James LaBerge and his compassionate staff at Hospice of Lansing - Stoneleigh Residence.
Per Bob's wishes, cremation will take place and no service will be held.
Please consider donations to Hospice of Lansing - Stoneleigh Residence, 3411 Stoneleigh Rd., Lansing, MI 48910 or the University of Michigan Brain Bank (Brain Bank Discovery Fund - 322807), North Ingalls Building, 400 N. Ingalls St., Room G179, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Please read Bob's full obituary at www.EstesLeadley.com