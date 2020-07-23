1/1
Robert C. "Bob" Weir
1933 - 2020
Robert "Bob" C. Weir

Lansing - Robert "Bob" C. Weir, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Bob was born on August 8, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan.

Bob attended Michigan State University, where he met the woman who later became his wife, Ann Copeland. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from MSU in Special Education and interned at the Michigan School for the Deaf in Flint. Bob was hired by the Lansing School District, where, later in his career, he became Director of Special Education.

Bob loved working with Deaf youth and those with special needs. He was very active in Lansing area bridge games and tournaments and became an ACBL Life Master in 1987. He also was an ACBL director for the local bridge club. He enjoyed fishing, especially time spent on Lake Michigan near Grand Haven.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ann, daughter Laurie, and brother A. Charles. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Weir, as well as three sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews, and their children.

Visitation hours are Sunday, July 26th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Home, 900 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing. A graveside service will be held at DeepDale Memorial Gardens, 4108 Old Lansing Road, on Friday, July 31, at 2 p.m. with a 30-minute visitation at the cemetery prior to the service. It will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/GorslineLansing/

In honor of Bob, contributions can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or to VOA Michigan's Operation Backpack.

To leave on line condolences please visit www.grlansing.com. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Lansing Chapel.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
JUL
31
Visitation
01:30 PM
DeepDale Memorial Gardens
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
DeepDale Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doug
