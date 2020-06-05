Robert Carl Schaible
1934 - 2020
Robert Carl Schaible

Marion, MI -

Robert Carl Schaible, age 85 of Marion, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2020. Born on December 17, 1934 to Carl and Maria Schaible in Lansing, Michigan. The ole buzzard was loved by so many and a friend to all. He retired from the Lansing Fire Department as Deputy Fire Chief in 1990. He is survived by his bride, the love of his life, Donna Schaible; older sister, Agnes (Wally) Tallent; sons, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Schaible and Gregory (Betty) Schaible; step children, Christopher George and Valerie George; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren also survive. Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved Blue Grass music and his banjo in which he played well. If you knew Bob you know that he was a thrifty man and loved a great deal. He wasn't afraid to ask family or friends a favor of any kind. Bob's wish was to be cremated, a Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Contributions can be sent to the Michigan State Firemen's Association, Firefighter's Memorial, 8826 E. Huron Line Rd., Ruth, MI 48470, in memory of Robert. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel.








Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
