Robert Charles Anderson
East Lansing - Dr. Robert C. Anderson, retired Michigan State University sociology professor, published author, and expert in the field of community development and interorganizational relationships, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died August 13, 2019.
Born August 18, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN, Bob grew up on a small farm in Chisago City, MN. He attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in soil science with minors in agricultural engineering and economics. While attending U of M, Bob met Barbara Swendiman of Dexter, MN. They were married June 14, 1953.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, Bob and Barb moved to East Lansing, MI in 1960 to pursue a Ph.D. in adult education with a minor in sociology at MSU. Bob earned his doctorate in 1963 and was appointed Professor of Continuing Education in 1972. He worked in MSU's Institute for Community Development for 18 years; 8 years as its Director. Bob specialized in organizational theory and analysis of large-scale organizations, with an emphasis on interorganizational relationships. He later became a research and teaching professor in the College of Agriculture's Department of Resource Development.
Bob is survived by Barb, his wife of 66 years, his children Katherine (Jeffrey) Bracken and Dr. David (Allyse) Anderson; his grandchildren, Lauren (A.J.) Schefke, Dr. Carter (Kaitlin) Anderson, Eric (Stacy) Anderson, Matthew Bracken, Andrew (Rachel) Bracken, and Christopher Bracken; and his great-grandchildren, Iyla Anderson, Edie Anderson, and Anderson Schefke. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Hilbert Anderson and Beatrice Wedell Anderson, sister Darlene Frisk, and brother Burton Anderson.
A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held at University Lutheran Church in East Lansing, MI on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to University Lutheran Church, 1020 South Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI 48823. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019