Robert "Bob" Cornell
Lansing - Robert (Bob) E Cornell, 98, of Lansing, Michigan passed away July 1, 2019. He was born March 4, 1921 in Harvard, MI. Bob was a Navy Seabee in WWII. He retired from Oldsmobile after a long career in Product Engineering. He married Marjorie Hitchens Cornell on January 12, 1946. She predeceased him in 2014. Surviving to cherish his memory are two children, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7 from 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 501 E Mt. Hope Ave. in Lansing. Services will also be at Mt. Hope UMC on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Complete obituary may be viewed at www.grlansing.com. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make a donation may direct them to Mt. Hope UMC, 501 E Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing MI 48910 or Heartland Hospice, 865 S. Cedar St., Mason MI 48854.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019