Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
501 E Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
501 E Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
501 E Mt. Hope Ave
Lansing, MI
Resources
Robert "Bob" Cornell


1921 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Cornell Obituary
Robert "Bob" Cornell

Lansing - Robert (Bob) E Cornell, 98, of Lansing, Michigan passed away July 1, 2019. He was born March 4, 1921 in Harvard, MI. Bob was a Navy Seabee in WWII. He retired from Oldsmobile after a long career in Product Engineering. He married Marjorie Hitchens Cornell on January 12, 1946. She predeceased him in 2014. Surviving to cherish his memory are two children, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7 from 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 501 E Mt. Hope Ave. in Lansing. Services will also be at Mt. Hope UMC on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Complete obituary may be viewed at www.grlansing.com. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make a donation may direct them to Mt. Hope UMC, 501 E Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing MI 48910 or Heartland Hospice, 865 S. Cedar St., Mason MI 48854.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019
