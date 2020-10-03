1/1
Robert D. "Bob" Crawford
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. "Bob" Crawford

Lansing - Age 78, our loving husband, dad, and grandpa passed away October 2, 2020 at his home. Born November 6, 1941 in Lansing, MI. Bob was Agent with All State Insurance for many years. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an avid M.S.U. fan. His biggest love was his family! Surviving are his wife of 57 years Charlene A. Crawford; 3 sons, Donald R. (Theresa), David G. (Tammy), and Delbert "Del" W. Crawford; Diane Crawford; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Cortwright. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Delta Center Cemetery. Following interment, please join us for a Celebration of Bob's Life at the Westgate, casual attire of your MSU colors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Bob. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Service
11:00 AM
Delta Center Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tiffany Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss of a dear loved one. Bob touched so many lives and will be truly missed. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved