Robert D. "Bob" Crawford
Lansing - Age 78, our loving husband, dad, and grandpa passed away October 2, 2020 at his home. Born November 6, 1941 in Lansing, MI. Bob was Agent with All State Insurance for many years. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an avid M.S.U. fan. His biggest love was his family! Surviving are his wife of 57 years Charlene A. Crawford; 3 sons, Donald R. (Theresa), David G. (Tammy), and Delbert "Del" W. Crawford; Diane Crawford; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Cortwright. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Delta Center Cemetery. Following interment, please join us for a Celebration of Bob's Life at the Westgate, casual attire of your MSU colors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
in memory of Bob. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com