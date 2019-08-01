|
Robert "Bob" Davis
Harrison - Age 83, passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on July 30, 2019. He was born November 23, 1935, in Shepherd, Michigan, to Donal and Luella Cora Davis. Bob was a veteran, serving as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. He loved to tell people about getting sea sick aboard the naval ship. He worked for Oldsmobile for 37 years, and also worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, attending his grandchildren's activities; but nothing was better than family gatherings.
Surviving are: his wife of 43 years, Lois Davis; children, Michelle (Kevin) Bendele, Cheri (Michelle) Six, Wade (Anita) Davis, Devin (Rosie) Davis, Holly Hendricks, Michael (Hillary) Cerchia, Dustin Follick, Amanda Follick, Diane McHugh, and Dawn Paauwe; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay (Marvin) Roper, Jackie Lieb, and Patty Angell; and special niece, Joanne Dyer. He was preceded in death by: son, Robert Follick, and many siblings.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. His family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice in memory of Robert Davis. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 1, 2019