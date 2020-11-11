1/2
Robert Denis McMonagle
1942 - 2020
Robert Denis McMonagle

Laingsburg - Amazing grace! How sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see.

Bob, age 78, passed away peacefully and with dignity with his wife, Terry, of 57 years, holding his hand on November 6, 2020. He was born January 4, 1942, in Lansing, MI, to J. Carl and Eileen McMonagle.

Bob is also survived by his children, Patrick, Michael, Daniel, Karen (Brian), and Kathleen (Scott); and his grandchildren, Danielle (Alex), Ryan, Jacob, Natalie, Alan, Joanna, Grace, Abigail, and Emma. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Robert; grandson, Joshua; his parents; brother, David; and sisters, Sheila and Patricia.

Bob graduated from Resurrection High School (1959) and Northwood University. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a radioman aboard destroyers in the Atlantic Fleet for seven Mediterranean cruises.

Bob retired from General Motors following 30 years of service in labor relations, personnel services, and safety. He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and their Knights of Columbus.

Our gratitude and appreciation to all of the angels of mercy at Sparrow Cardiovascular ICCU; ALTEC Sparrow Specialty Hospital; Hospice House of Mid-Michigan; and the Fresenius Dialysis Center in St. Johns for their tender loving care.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial Mass and celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date when family and friends may gather. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
