Robert Dennis "Denny" Lynch
Pembroke, VA - Robert Dennis "Denny" Lynch, 70 of Pembroke, VA departed this life after a short courageous battle in the care of family and Lewis Gale Medical Center-Salem. Born December 7, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Robert E Lynch and Beverly Vincent Lynch. He had lived out his life as an operating engineer and Business Representative for the Local 324 and a Deputy Sheriff for Genesee, Michigan. He was the president of the AFL-CIO Building and Construction Trades Council, where he received a Michigan State Senate Resolution number 36 honoring his activism and life's work in Flint, Michigan and as a vital member of his community not only as a Union officer, but also as a member of the Salvation Army. Denny is a member of Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 30 years Debra Jo Lynch, a daughter Amanda Lee Masseau of Richmond Virginia, 2 brothers Brian Lynch of Georgia and Brett Lynch of Texas, a sister Elizabeth Baldwin (Steve) of Grand Ledge, Michigan, a granddaughter Jaidyn Mae Thacker, a special nephew Tommy Bailey of UP, Michigan, His Best Friends Al and Pam Kory of Beaverton, MI, and his sweet dogs Sugar and Harry.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 PM in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke, VA with Pastor Shahn Wilburn officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the ASPCA. The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020