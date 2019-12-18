|
|
Robert Dockey
Charlotte - Robert "Bob" L. Dockey, 74, a hardworking man of generosity (and a little bit of mischief), died peacefully on December 11, 2019 at his home with his best friend and wife of 35 years, Cindy, at his side. Bob was born April 10, 1945 in Detroit. He grew up in Owosso, MI, the son of Clyde and Sarah (Wooten) Dockey. As a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Scott (MaryAnn) Beebe; 3 grandchildren, Chase, Harper, and Grayson Beebe; close friend, Deo Wells; and countless friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his infant son, Jeffrey Lynn Dockey; son Robert Lynn Dockey; and his parents.
A private memorial service has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family in the care of Pray Funeral Home. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Bob on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019