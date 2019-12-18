Services
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
401 West Seminary
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-2950
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dockey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dockey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dockey Obituary
Robert Dockey

Charlotte - Robert "Bob" L. Dockey, 74, a hardworking man of generosity (and a little bit of mischief), died peacefully on December 11, 2019 at his home with his best friend and wife of 35 years, Cindy, at his side. Bob was born April 10, 1945 in Detroit. He grew up in Owosso, MI, the son of Clyde and Sarah (Wooten) Dockey. As a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Scott (MaryAnn) Beebe; 3 grandchildren, Chase, Harper, and Grayson Beebe; close friend, Deo Wells; and countless friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his infant son, Jeffrey Lynn Dockey; son Robert Lynn Dockey; and his parents.

A private memorial service has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family in the care of Pray Funeral Home. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Bob on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -