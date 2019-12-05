Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Aquinas College, Donnelly Center
57 Woodward Lane SE
Grand Rapids, MI
1962 - 2019
Six Lakes formerly of Grand Ledge - Robert Dean Dunham passed away December 1, 2019. Rob was born June 20, 1962 in West Covina, California to the late James N. and Betty M. (Kerr) Dunham. He was a talented athlete and accomplished collegiate football and baseball player. Rob owned and operated West Coast Fundamentals Pitching which required him to travel extensively helping coach youth all over the country. He also coached at several colleges including Aquinas College. Rob was a well respected coach who impacted and invested in countless young athletes. He was also a talented musician, playing the bass, electric and acoustic guitars and led in worship and praise music in several local churches. He also enjoyed fishing, kayaking and Mexican food. He loved his family and always looked forward to taking his kids out for breakfast and enjoying some good food but more importantly their company. He is survived by children, Heather (Christopher James Aldana) Maldonado, Christina (Thomas) Brownell and Josh (Madison Norton); grandsons, William Brownell and Joshua James Aldana; brother, Joel along with many friends. A celebration of Rob's life will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Aquinas College, Donnelly Center, 57 Woodward Lane SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rob's name may be given to can Aquinas College, Campus Ministry, 1700 Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at ww.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
