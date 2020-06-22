Robert E. Ayles
Robert E. Ayles

Fowler - Robert E. Ayles, age 83, of Fowler, MI, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at The Willows in East Lansing, MI.

A Graveside Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Robert was born in Lansing, MI, on February 7, 1937, the son of Henry and Lottie (Adams) Ayles. Bob married Irene (Schafer) Duda on July 3, 1971 in Fowler, MI.

Bob owned and operated Ayles Tree Service from 1975 until his retirement. He was a hard worker, very meticulous and mechanically inclined. Bob loved being around people. All those who knew him considered him a friend. He was very helpful to others and someone you could always count on.

Bob had an infectious smile and loved spending time at the cottage. He had a never- ending list of projects and was always involved in sharing his time and talents, with his friends. He loved taking his family on pontoon rides and spending his weekend with them. He will be dearly missed by his family and those fortunate enough to have known him.

He is survived by his wife Irene Ayles, children: Robbin and Thomas Clickner, Karen and Dennis Bartlett, Robert Ayles Jr., Anthony and Suzanne Duda, Tina Duda, Valerie Duda; and twin sister Roberta (Robert) Pitchford. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son John Duda and brother Douglas Ayles.

Memorials may be made to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church for Masses. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
