Robert E. Bessette
Robert E. Bessette (Bob) passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at home. Bob was born on April 3, 1937 to Robert and Bernice (St. Clair) Bessette in Lansing Michigan. Bob served in the US Army and eventually retired from General Motors in Lansing, Michigan.
Bob is proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Kathryn Bessette, and his brother Donald Bessette. He is survived by his sister Mary Prasil, his children, Theresa (Fred) Berl, Karen Bessette, Scott Bessette, Pamela (Rick) Alana; stepchildren Brenda St. Clair (Becky), Angie (David) Gassman, grandchildren Joseph, Michelle, Jaime, Ryan, Joshua, Chelsea, Alexandra, and Kasandra, along with several great-grandchildren.
Bob loved playing softball, golfing, fishing and bowling with several 300-games to his credit. He had a sharp, inquisitive, and witty mind with a penchant for puns. A loving husband, father, and friend; Bob will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
He will be interred in a Veterans Cemetery in the summer.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020