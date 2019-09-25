|
Robert E. Kelley
Lansing - Robert E. "Bob" Kelley passed away on September 21, 2019, surrounded by his family at the age of 94. Bob was born on April 24, 1925 in Petoskey, the son of Ernest and Beatrice (McManus) Kelley, preceded him in death. Bob's beloved wife, of 56 wonderful years, Colleen, also preceded him in death, on February 13, 2017.
He was a loving father of 2 sons and a daughter: David Kelley of Traverse City, Daniel (Mary Beth) Kelley of Grand Ledge and Carol (Jim) Pratt of Lansing. He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren: Sergei and Lera, Katie, Matthew, Bob, Danny and Robert, AJ, Keegan, and Brynn. Bob is survived by siblings: sister Kathryn (Kelley) Meister and brother Jerry (Fran) Kelley. He was beloved by his numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was educated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic and Petoskey High School until moving to Lansing at 17. Gasoline rationing and car shortages forced the move. Bob graduated from Resurrection High School in 1943, where he was a three sport athlete. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy upon graduation, serving from 1943 to 1946. Bob was a Seabee who was stationed in the Aleutian Islands and Okinawa. Bob worked for Employers Mutual Companies for 45 years where he retired as Executive Vice President in 1993. He was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Richard Council. Bob's greatest passions were not only his children but supporting all of his grandchildren's lives by attending every concert, dance, musical or sport event. Friends and family will fondly remember a proud Irishman of few words who had a profound impact on all, a veracious reader, and a man of faith. Bob always loved spending time in Old Mission boating, water skiing and fishing with his family in the summer and skiing in the winter. The past several years when in Old Mission he worked out, 3-4 times a week, with dear friend Judy Franz his personal trainer. Also, Nikki Sobkowski would often read to him to keep his passion of reading alive. We will forever miss his presence and love in our lives, but we will hold his memory forever in our hearts.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 28th at 11:00AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 3815 W. Willow, Lansing, MI with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Rite of committal, with Military Honors, will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 2-4 & 6-8PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw where the Vigil will be prayed at 7:00PM. Visitation continues on Saturday at the church at 10:00AM. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Lansing in memory of Robert. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 25, 2019