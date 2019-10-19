|
|
Robert "Bob" E. Redman
St. Johns - Robert "Bob" E. Redman went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 78. He was born July 25, 1941, in St. Johns, MI, to Earl and Florence (Voden) Redman. Bob was a member of the Ithaca Church of God and had previously served as church treasurer for First Church of God in St. Johns, for over 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, bird watching, music, working on his farm and participating in church activities and ministries. Bob loved spending time with his family, close friends, and he cherished his grandchildren. He retired from General Motors in 2001 after 35 years of service. He then started and operated Redman Lawn Care, where his meticulous skills in mowing and landscaping were showcased. On November 23, 1963, he married Janet Zimmerman and she survives him. Also surviving are his children, Daniel (Lori) Redman of Lima, OH, Colleen (Paul) Rigel of Lake Wales, Fl, Aaron (Emily) Redman of St. Clair Shores, MI; six grandchildren, Isaac, Benjamin and Caleb Rigel, Hannah, Hazel and Harley Redman; one sister, Ruth Ann Bradley of St. Johns, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mary Lou Palmer and an infant daughter, Cindy. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2019, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, with Pastor Tom Whitesel officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Silent Blessings Deaf Ministries, 8930 Bash St., Ste. E, Indianapolis, IN, 46256, or Ithaca Church of God, 624 E. Barber St., Ithaca, MI, 48847.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2019