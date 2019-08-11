Services
Robert Ware
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Mason
131 E. Maple St.
Mason, MI
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Eldred Ware


1928 - 2019
Robert Eldred Ware Obituary
Robert Eldred Ware

Campbellsville, KY - Robert Eldred Ware passed away on August, 2, 2019 at his home in Campbellsville, Kentucky. He was born on February 13, 1928 in Mason, Michigan, the son of Delbert Lee and Hattie Ware. Bob served in the Army from 1946 to 1948 in Japan.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Erma.

He is survived by his second wife of 12 years, Vera; her daughter, Leslie; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three children, Dan (Sue) Ware, Steve (Carolee) Ware, and Julie (Ross) Brower; his eight grandchildren, Mike (Melissa) Halstead, Beth (Matt) Kuzma, Mindy Halstead, Erin (John) Fallucca, Nicholas (Erin) Ware, Clare (Matt) Bessette, Neal Brower, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Bob was a partner in the family owned pharmacy in Mason for over 40 years. Among his many interests were a love of sports, especially golf, traveling around the country in his RV, and nature photography. He enjoyed people and made friends wherever he went.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church of Mason, 131 E. Maple St. in Mason. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass # 5, Campbellsville, KY 42718.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
