Robert F. "Bob" Corlett
Lansing - Age 86, passed away July 21, 2019. He was born April 5, 1933, in Lansing, to James and Mary Corlett. Robert was a graduate of JW Sexton High School and graduated from Michigan State University in 1961 with an accounting degree. After graduation from Michigan State he began a successful career in public accounting followed by accounting positions with the State of Michigan.
Bob was a member of Saint Mary Cathedral Parish and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Churches in Lansing. He enjoyed Michigan State football and basketball, fishing and entertaining at the family cottage in Ontario, Canada, and loved spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl, and his parents James and Mary. He is survived by: his sons, Jim (Sue), Ed (Rita) and Steve Corlett; grandchildren, Scott, Andy, Chris, Brad, Dan and Libby; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Max.
A memorial service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary Cathedral Parish in memory of Robert Corlett. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019