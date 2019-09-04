|
|
Robert Fedewa Jr.
DeWitt - Robert Fedewa, 84 years old, was born in the farm home in Riley Township, Clinton County, Michigan on April 26, 1935 to Robert and Theresa (Sohn) Fedewa. He passed away at home on August 31, 2019 after an extended illness. He attended schools in Westphalia, St. Joseph Seminary in Grand Rapids and MSU, graduating with a BA degree in Agriculture Journalism.
On October 1, 1958 he married Julie Cook in Pewamo, Michigan. Together they raised five children, all of whom survive. They are Jeanne (Bill) Simon, Janet (Steve) Tokarz, Michael (Deb) Fedewa, Kurt (Kelly) Fedewa, and Timothy Fedewa. Bob's first job was with Massey-Ferguson as a technical writer, then he worked for Michigan Farmer and the Clinton County Republican News as a farm editor. He switched careers to construction after building his first house with Julie. Through the years he and his partner built hundreds of houses and apartments. He and Julie built and ran Town and Country Grocery Store in Westphalia for several years. Julie passed away on February 4, 1992.
A few years later Bob married Clarita Goerge and moved to DeWitt. During their 25 years of marriage they travelled extensively and wintered in Florida until his illness made that impossible any more. Bob was an optimist and firmly believed in the will of God, which helped him through his difficulties. He also loved spending time at Houghton Lake fishing, boating and being with family and friends up there.
Surviving are his wife, Clarita; his 5 children; his brothers; Bill, Don (Bev), Dick, Stan (Bernie), Tom and Ben (Mary) Fedewa. Also surviving are stepchildren, Ellen Puetz, Debra (Dan) Smith, Anne Schafer, Linda (Kevin) Rodeman, Larry Goerge and Ronald Goerge; 11 grandchildren, 15 step-grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren between the two of them. Preceding him in death were his parents and twin grandsons, Aaron and Alexander Fedewa.
Please join his family for visitation on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E Washington, DeWitt, MI 48820 with a scripture service at 7:30 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019 beginning at 11 AM at The Catholic Community of St. Jude, 801 N. Bridge St., DeWitt, MI 48820 with Rev. Fr. Robert L. Irish. Additional visitation will begin at the Church on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment at St. Joseph / Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pewamo. A special thank you to Chris from Sparrow Hospice and caregiver Russell Henry for all the care and compassion.
If desired, donations may be made to St. Vincent's Catholic Charities, Bob's favorite charity. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.grdewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 4, 2019