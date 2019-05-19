|
Robert Floyd Potvin
Suttons Bay - Robert Floyd Potvin, 71, of Suttons Bay, left this world on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
He was born May 31, 1947 in Detroit the son of Emile and Myrtle (Westlund) Potvin. On July 31, 1971, at the Saint Frances Church in Traverse City, Bob married Kathleen Ann Hawkins, who survives.
Bob was a hero to his family, friends, and country. He participated in life with a sense of integrity and courage. He embraced each day with a sense of purpose, love and friendliness that endeared him to many. His adoration for his wife, sons, and grandchildren, was a constant source of joy and pride.
Bob graduated in 1965 from Benedictine High School in Detroit, and started attending Michigan State University in the fall of 1965, but with the escalation of the war in Vietnam, his life choices changed. Bob served as a Scout Helicopter Pilot in the First Calvary Division. For his bravery in combat he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Purple Heart.
After graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University in 1973, Bob worked as a Special Agent for the IRS, then as Director of the Police and Fire Department in South Bend, Indiana. In 1981 Bob started working as a Financial Advisor for E.F. Hutton, in East Lansing and remained working in the financial business until his retirement in 2016.
Bob was civic minded, and served on the East Lansing and Suttons Bay School Boards. He also served on the Downtown Development Authority in East Lansing. As a father, if either of his sons' soccer or baseball teams needed a coach he was there for them.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kate; his sons, Jason (Nola) Potvin, Adam Potvin; his siblings, twin brother Joe (Mary Lee) Potvin, Richard (Joan) Potvin; his two grandchildren, Jake and Jayla Potvin; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary (Mike) Krause.
A burial with full military honors, and a celebration of Bob's remarkable life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Keswick Maple Grove Cemetery. Afterwards a celebration and luncheon will be held at a location and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Suttons Bay Bingham Fire and Rescue, PO Box 280, Suttons Bay, MI 49682; Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, 2100 N. Highway 360, Ste. 907, Grand Prairie, TX 75050; Leelanau Conservancy, PO Box 1007, Leland, MI 49654 and/or Tart Trails, PO Box 252, Traverse City, MI 49685.
Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Leelanau.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019