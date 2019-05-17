|
Robert Frederick (Bob) Damon
- - Robert Frederick (Bob) Damon passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Bob was born December 9, 1948 in Lansing, Michigan. After graduating from Mason High School in 1966, he began his professional career as a sheet metal journeyman and eventually opened his own HVAC shop. In 1983, Bob moved his family to Port Huron, where he supervised the maintenance crew at Blue Water Townhouses and started his "B & C Maintenance" company, which provided handyman services by word of mouth. Bob was busy during the 1990s, starting his "B & C Rentals" company that bought, rehabbed and maintained 9 rental houses. He would later return to supervising maintenance crews at apartment complexes in the Detroit area before retiring in 2009.
Bob was a talented man and a competitor at everything he did. He lettered in football, basketball and baseball in high school, and was an avid bowler, golfer, fisherman, and overall sports fanatic. Bob was passionate about his favorite MSU Spartans teams, Detroit pro sports teams and any teams his kids and grandkids were playing on. He fixed his own vehicles, harvested his own crops, raised his own livestock and sang Elvis songs with his brother-in-law's band. Bob loved euchre, blackjack, his annual fishing trips to Happy Day Lodge and shot pool with the best of them. He was also a longtime member of Moose Lodge #158 in Port Huron, where he played golf in their Tuesday night league at Marysville GC and bowled in their Thursday night league at Port Huron Lanes (earning his beloved nickname "Wabby").
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Esther (Morse) & Robert Damon, brother Dallas Damon, and brother Barry Damon. He is survived by his best friend for over 45 years, Christie Damon, his daughter, Anissa Damon, his sons, Robert (Tammy) Damon, Ken (Krista) Hosmer, Don (Karen) Damon and Christopher (Samantha) Damon. Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Corey (Allison) Damon, Kyle Damon, Lauren Keegan, Jacob Stanley, Jarred Stanley, Justin Stanley, Dalton Damon, Drew Damon, Dominic Damon, Dakota Damon, Mason Damon, Rhett Hosmer and Maverick Damon, and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Damon. Bob is also survived by his three loving sisters, Gloria (Bob) Stragier, Sally (Doug) Carl and Jackie Bennett, his dear sister-in-law, Cat Damon, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Bob's life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the VFW Post #796, 1711 Pine Grove Avenue in Port Huron beginning at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Bob's name to your local VFW Post.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 17, 2019