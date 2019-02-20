|
|
Robert Fredline
Bellevue - Robert Fredline, a quiet man who was devoted to his family, died unexpectedly February 17, 2019 at his residence at the age of 64. Bob was born to Rex and Yvonne (Martin) Fredline in Mt. Clemens. He was a member of the 1972 Charlotte High School graduating class and a member of the CHS band. Many may remember Bob from his work at Fisher Body in Lansing, Carefree Aluminum in Charlotte, or as a Water Systems Operator for Delta Township.
Robert is survived by his father, Rex Fredline; sister, Debra (Terry) Marquardt; as well as his nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his mother Yvonne Fredline.
The family will receive visitors Thursday, February 21, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM & Friday, February 22, 1-2:00 PM at Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte. Funeral services are Friday, February 16, 2019, 2:00 PM at Pray Funeral Home, with Pastor Charles Jenson, officiating. Interment will follow in Dimondale Cemetery. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte. Family and friends are encouraged to share remembrances and condolences on Bob's Tribute Page at www.prayfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 20, 2019