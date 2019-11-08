|
Robert G. Stevenson
Saginaw - Bob Stevenson signed a perfect scorecard on November 4, 2019. His drives were straight, the chips were close and the putts were few. A Memorial Service will take place 12:00 noon Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Snow Funeral Home, 3775 N. Center Rd. Saginaw, Michigan 48603. Friends may visit at the funeral home where the family will be present on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's name to The of Greater Michigan at >gmc or at time of service. Please share memories at www.snowfuneralhome.net
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019