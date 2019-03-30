|
Robert George Elliott
Lehi - Robert George Elliott, born February 10th, 1929, the year of the Great Depression, his fine mind, desire to succeed, love of work, and optimistic attitude allowed him to create an exceptional life and this has allowed him to do much to help others in many ways.
He was loyally followed by others who could easily see a trusted leader.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, specifically his family; his wife, Nancy; his son, Brad and daughter-in-law, Wendy; his daughter, Stephanie Poillon; and his son, R. Scott and daughter-in-law, Mary. He had 8 grandchildren and 4 and a quarter great grandchildren all scattered throughout the mid-west and east.
A memorial service will be held June 21, 2019, at the Birchwood Country Club (600 Birchwood Dr.
Harbor Springs, MI 49740) at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 30, 2019