Robert Getter
Robert Getter

Eaton Rapids - Passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on July 12, 2020 at 85 years old. A more beautiful soul as a father, friend, confidante will never be found. He will be deeply missed. Robert is preceded in death by his sons Robert and Rodney; siblings Herby, Harvey, Donnie, and Carol; father Harol Getter; and mother Bertha Elston. Robert is survived in legacy by daughter Laura (Mike) DeLong; sons Scott (Lisa) Getter and Ted (Nicky) Getter, sister Doris Goddard, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, many others who considered him to be family. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, 518 S. Main St. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 on Friday, July 17, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am. Visitation hours held beforehand starting at 10:00am in the same location.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
518 S. Main St.
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-5331
