Robert Hamill
1921 - 2020
Grand Ledge - Robert J. Hamill, age 98, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away August 23, 2020. He was born September 6, 1921 in Mt. Clemens, MI, son of Thomas and Odel (Cottrell) Hamill. He graduated in 1939 from Hancock High School. He was discharged as a major after 49 months of service in the Army Air Corps and the Army Quartermaster Service. He graduated from Michigan State in 1949 and spent 41 years working for the State of Michigan.

Robert was a 50 year member of the American Legion in Hancock Post 186, Lake City Post 300, and Lansing Post 183. He was also a 50 year member of the Elks in Hancock Lodge 404, Cadillac Lodge 680, and Lansing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marian (Ripatte). Surviving all four children; Perrine Tufnell of Lansing, Thomas (Christina) of Grand Ledge, John (Colleen) of Spokane, and Richard (Karen) of Houston; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, no funeral service will be held. The family gives special thanks to Sparrow Hospice for their kind and caring attention, wonderful care and kind words. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peters & Murray Funeral Home

