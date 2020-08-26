Robert Hamill
Grand Ledge - Robert J. Hamill, age 98, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away August 23, 2020. He was born September 6, 1921 in Mt. Clemens, MI, son of Thomas and Odel (Cottrell) Hamill. He graduated in 1939 from Hancock High School. He was discharged as a major after 49 months of service in the Army Air Corps and the Army Quartermaster Service. He graduated from Michigan State in 1949 and spent 41 years working for the State of Michigan.
Robert was a 50 year member of the American Legion in Hancock Post 186, Lake City Post 300, and Lansing Post 183. He was also a 50 year member of the Elks in Hancock Lodge 404, Cadillac Lodge 680, and Lansing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marian (Ripatte). Surviving all four children; Perrine Tufnell of Lansing, Thomas (Christina) of Grand Ledge, John (Colleen) of Spokane, and Richard (Karen) of Houston; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, no funeral service will be held. The family gives special thanks to Sparrow Hospice for their kind and caring attention, wonderful care and kind words.