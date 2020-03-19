Services
Smith Family Funeral Home
221 E. Main Street
Elsie, MI 48831
989-862-4311
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Houghton Lake
Prudenville, MI

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Houghton Lake
Prudenville, MI

Robert Herman "Bob" Mueller


1932 - 2020
Robert Herman "Bob" Mueller Obituary
Robert Herman "Bob" Mueller

Houghton Lake - Robert Herman "Bob" Mueller, age 87, of Houghton Lake, MI, passed away surrounded by family Friday, January 24, 2020, at his sister's home after a brief illness.

In following Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Houghton Lake, Prudenville, MI on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Lake City Cemetery, Lake City, MI.

Bob was born in Clinton County, MI on September 28, 1932, the son of Herman Joseph and Mary Florence (Meehan) Mueller. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns with the class of 1951.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean War. After his military service, he served with the Michigan State Police, retiring in 1979 after 23 years as a Detective-Lieutenant.

Bob was an active member of the VFW Post #2964, American Legion Post #300, and St. Vincent DePaul. He was an avid collector of die cast cars and trucks. He enjoyed reading, gardening, and feeding the birds. Bob was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Houghton Lake, MI. In September, 2019, Bob was honored to enjoy the Honor Flight Mission #12, to Washington.

Bob is survived by 3 siblings: Agnes Fedewa of Westphalia, MI; Gerald (Marilyn) Mueller of Franklin, IN; and Blanche Woodbury of Elsie, MI; sister-in-law Betty Mueller of Houghton Lake, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings: Bud (Arlene) Mueller, Geraldine (Larry) Moore, Jim Mueller, Charley Mueller, Virginia (Bob) Compton, Mary Ann Mueller, infant brother John and infant sister Patty; and brothers-in-law Bruce Woodbury and Marvin Fedewa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Mid Michigan Honor Flight, P.O. Box 385, Mecosta, MI 49332. Online condolences can be sent at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 29, 2020
