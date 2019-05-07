|
Robert Herrick Wilkinson
Quincy - Robert Herrick Wilkinson, 87 of Quincy went to the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Lockwood Community Church with Pastors John Bell and Shayne Looper officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Robert (Bob) was born September 23, 1931, to Harold and Ruth (Herrick) Wilkinson in Detroit. He earned his PhD in Agricultural Engineering from Michigan State University. On June 14, 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Ellen Gruner. Bob started his working career with John Deere staying until 1968 when MSU offered a professor position. His first assignment took him and the family to Argentina for two years. He taught as well as served as mentor for many graduate students from around the world, and he often traveled to many countries as he mentored, from 1968 until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, he followed in his father's footsteps of working Orchard Beach Farm.
Bob was a man of strong faith. He was a longtime member of the East Lansing Trinity Church. After moving to Quincy, he attended the First Baptist Church and most recently Lockwood Community Church. Bob was very involved with the youth program Christian Service Brigade in Lansing for many years. He really enjoyed the outdoors, and especially mentoring boys in practical and spiritual matters. Bob also liked woodworking. He was known to be a problem solver and craftsman around the home and farm. Bob will be remembered for his good sense of humor and loyalty. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Dr. Wilkinson is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ellen Wilkinson of Quincy; his children Amy (John) Anibal of Durand, Craig (Ryoko) Wilkinson of Williamston, Karen (John) Bell of Haslett, and Keith (Kristine) Wilkinson of Quincy; his sisters Marion Miller and Margaret (Phil) Muir all of Quincy; his grandchildren Brenan (Lyndsay) Hudgens, Erin Hudgens, Lucy Dungerow, Ben Anibal, Kevin and Sean Wilkinson, Forrest, Tom, and Laura Bell, Spencer, Austin, Hannah, and Whitney Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Jim Miller.
Memorials may be directed to Christian Service Brigade http://csbministries.org and click on "Support Us". www.dutcherfh.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 7, 2019