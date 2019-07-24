Robert Hood



Okemos - After a prolonged and complex illness, the loving and generous heart of Robert Lee Hood stopped beating on July 20, 2019. Bob was a proud member of the Michigan Bar for 52 years, receiving his J.D. from the Detroit School of Law and his LLM from University of Michigan Law School. He was a preeminent corporate and tax attorney in the Lansing area for over 45 years, currently of council at the Law Offices of Casey D Conklin. Bob was dedicated to all his clients but a special place in his heart went to IFRA/REBT, an organization he served for over 40 years.



Bob will be deeply missed by his many friends and colleagues, but most of all by his wife, Lyn, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Joe Clark, daughters Kelly Thomas and Cory Emery, stepson Collin Nyeholt and their respective spouses Rick, Jason, and Shawna. He was the proud grandfather of Edie, Lynsey, Eloise, Violet, Everett, Calvin, and Archer. He is survived as well by his mother-in-law, Pat Perry, sister-in-law Karyn Perry and her husband, Don Boomershine and nieces and nephew April, Emily, Sarah, Jackson, and Layne. His parents and son, Jeffery, preceded him in death.



The family will receive friends at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, Friday from 4-7 p.m.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 955 Alton Rd., East Lansing, Saturday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.



Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lansing.



Memorial contributions in memory of Robert Lee Hood may be made to The Lansing Symphony (104 S Washington Square #300, Lansing, MI 48933), or The Michigan Dyslexia Institute (532 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI 48912).



Online condolences may be made by going to www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on July 24, 2019