Robert "Bob" J. Sebenick, Sr.
- - Robert "Bob" J. Sebenick, Sr., 86, passed away surrounded by family on August 11, 2019, at Rainey Hospice House of Anderson, South Carolina. Born in Lansing, Michigan, he was the son of Urban and Mary Sebenick.
Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara, and predeceased by his first wife, Gloria, with whom he had 4 children, Robert (Pamela) Sebenick, Jr., Joseph Sebenick, Maureen (Mark) Chartrand, Diane (Clifton) Geisler, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 stepchildren, Erika (Mandy) Hays, Heidi (Tom) Borders, Gretchen (Todd) Wetzel, 8 step-grandchildren, and sister, Barbara Kribs. Bob was also predeceased by 5 other siblings, Viola Baird, Dorothy Tolley, Mildred Aldrich, Agnus McManus, and William Sebenick.
He retired from Michigan State University and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in East Lansing.
A mass celebrating Bob's life was held on August 15 in South Carolina. A family graveside service with interment will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 2520 W. Willow Street, Lansing, on September 19 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, South Carolina 29621 or the @ .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019