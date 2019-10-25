|
Robert James Gibbs
Robert James Gibbs passed away October 23, 2019 at age 101.
Bob was grandson to James and Addie, son of Harold and Leah, brother to John, husband to Mary, son-in-law to Harvey and Mary, father to Edith, Jim and Stuart, grandfather to Caitlin and Kevin and uncle and brother-in-law to the Gibbs, Colburns, Kimmels and Saulters.
Bob passed away quietly in Traverse City, Michigan in the house of his childhood, under the exceptional care of his daughter Edith and Hospice of Michigan.
He was a life-long resident of East Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from East Lansing High School and Michigan State University. He was a proud alumnus and supported the University for years. He worked for and retired from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. His 25-year career in the Parks Division coincided with the State's expansion of the state park system, many of which he helped design and build.
As a carpenter and builder he, created a home for his young family in East Lansing, a retirement home for his parents in Traverse City, and for his wife, a beloved summer house on the shores of Arbutus Lake.
As a sergeant with the Fifth Division, he landed on Omaha beach, fought under Patton and in the Battle of the Bulge. He returned home without physical injury after the last battle for the Liberation of Paris.
His long and active life was filled with doing for others. He valued enterprise, ingenuity, dedication and hard work. He was creative, eccentric, tenacious, engaging and tireless.
As a man of faith, he and Mary were dedicated life members of Edgewood United Church in East Lansing where he sang in the choir for over 30 years and helped to maintain its buildings. His friendships there lasted for his lifetime.
As a cyclist, he commuted to work every day, year around. For over 75 years he logged thousands of long-distance miles on his bicycle, including the Tour de France route in his late 70's. He enjoyed many consecutive years riding the DALMAC and PALM bicycle tours in Michigan. Around town he and Mary were often seen on their tandem bicycle with the family dog on the back. He was the first recipient of the annually presented, Bob Gibbs Passion for Cycling award given by the League of Michigan Bicyclists.
Through his long life, he gathered around himself an enormous community of friends, family and admirers that appreciated and loved him. He will be missed by all.
He honored his memories of Mayfield, Michigan, the village of his birth. The people, places and events of that time stayed with him until his death. He will be buried in the village cemetery down the road from the house site where he and his father were both born.
Memorial services will be held at the Mayfield Chapel at 2300 Church Street, Kingsley, Michigan 49649 on November 2nd 2019 at noon. Please visit Bob's page at lifestorytc.com to leave remembrances and photos. Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019