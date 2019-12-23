|
|
Robert "Bob" John Hecksel
Lansing - Robert "Bob" John Hecksel, loving husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully at home in Lansing Dec. 19 at age 94 surrounded by family. Born Oct. 30, 1925 in Ottawa Township to Philip and Leona (Junglas) Hecksel, Bob was the beloved husband of Therese "Ellen" (Miller) for 63 years. He was the devoted father of Mike (Terri), Joe (Ellen), Phil (Cheryl), Mary (Bill Guilford), Therese (Mike Townsend), Rob (MaryRose), John (Alissa), Jim (Kim Skeltis) and Thomas; grandfather of 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Rob and Thomas, and granddaughter Sarah. A graduate of Everett High School, Bob received his bachelor's and master's degrees at Michigan State College, where he also pursued graduate coursework. He was a committed educator in Lansing School District for more than three decades, with positions at West, Otto and Dwight Rich Junior High Schools before his proudest accomplishment as principal of Gardner Junior High School for 20 years before retiring in 1990. He stepped out of retirement in 2001 to serve as principal of Holy Cross School for a year at the request of fellow parishioners, and chose to do so without compensation. Bob met Ellen at the St. Mary Social Club in 1954, and they married Aug. 18, 1956 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was fervently committed to his Catholic faith, a parishioner at Church of the Resurrection, Holy Cross Parish, and St. Mary Cathedral. Bob loved more than anything to spend time with his wife and family at their cottage on Saubee Lake, which he always called his "little piece of heaven." A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27 at noon at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave., Lansing, celebrated by Fr. Karl Pung, preceded by an 11 a.m. visitation. The Rite of Committal will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2520 W. Willow St. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary Cathedral or St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave., Lansing, MI 48933.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019