Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jolls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jolls


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Jolls Obituary
Robert Jolls

Westphalia - Robert Ara Jolls passed away February 10, 2020. Rob was born August 23, 1971 in Lansing to David and Ruth (Benninger) Jolls. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1989 and worked as an auto mechanic at Jolls Automotive. Rob loved to hunt, watch NASCAR and mud bogs. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed messing around and giving his friends a hard time. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Benninger; siblings, Kathy (David) Swain, Angie (Dan) Fedewa and Bruce (Debbie) Jolls; nieces and nephews, Adam, Sarah and Daniel Swain, Caitlynn, Lindsy and Danielle Fedewa, David and Tessa Jolls; aunts, Regina (Jim) Lemmon, Marilyn Sutliff and Barb Schroeder along with cousins, Christopher and Jennie Lemmon, David and Jason Sutliff. Rob was preceded in death by his dad, Dave and grandparents, Ara and Joyce Jolls, Kay and Dave Benninger and Clare Swain. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Rob's name may be given to the American Council of the Blind. Share your memories and condolences online www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -