Robert Jolls
Westphalia - Robert Ara Jolls passed away February 10, 2020. Rob was born August 23, 1971 in Lansing to David and Ruth (Benninger) Jolls. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1989 and worked as an auto mechanic at Jolls Automotive. Rob loved to hunt, watch NASCAR and mud bogs. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed messing around and giving his friends a hard time. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Benninger; siblings, Kathy (David) Swain, Angie (Dan) Fedewa and Bruce (Debbie) Jolls; nieces and nephews, Adam, Sarah and Daniel Swain, Caitlynn, Lindsy and Danielle Fedewa, David and Tessa Jolls; aunts, Regina (Jim) Lemmon, Marilyn Sutliff and Barb Schroeder along with cousins, Christopher and Jennie Lemmon, David and Jason Sutliff. Rob was preceded in death by his dad, Dave and grandparents, Ara and Joyce Jolls, Kay and Dave Benninger and Clare Swain. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Rob's name may be given to the American Council of the Blind. Share your memories and condolences online www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020