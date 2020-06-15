Robert K. Laraway
Naubinway - Former Lansing resident, Robert K. Laraway, 94, of Naubinway, died Wednesday June 10, 2020.
Survivors include his loving wife, the former Margaret Westley of Naubinway, whom he married December 13, 1973 in East Lansing; children Daniel J. Laraway and Fredric M. (Ellen) Laraway all of Phoenix, AZ and Vance (Linda) Hill of Wayland, MI; grandchildren Brent, Monique, Angie, Renee, Erika, Brian and Daren; several great-grandchildren; niece Sylvia Laraway and companion dog "Buddy" the Black Lab.
Per his request, cremation services were accorded with no public services scheduled. A family gathering celebrating the life of Robert will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at http://www.beaulieufuneral home.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Naubinway - Former Lansing resident, Robert K. Laraway, 94, of Naubinway, died Wednesday June 10, 2020.
Survivors include his loving wife, the former Margaret Westley of Naubinway, whom he married December 13, 1973 in East Lansing; children Daniel J. Laraway and Fredric M. (Ellen) Laraway all of Phoenix, AZ and Vance (Linda) Hill of Wayland, MI; grandchildren Brent, Monique, Angie, Renee, Erika, Brian and Daren; several great-grandchildren; niece Sylvia Laraway and companion dog "Buddy" the Black Lab.
Per his request, cremation services were accorded with no public services scheduled. A family gathering celebrating the life of Robert will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at http://www.beaulieufuneral home.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.