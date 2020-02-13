Resources
Robert Keith Jr. and Elijah Divine Scales

Robert Keith Scales, Jr., 13, and Elijah Divine Scales, 9, were called home to be with the Lord on Feb. 5, 2020. They were born on 10-5-06 and 04-12-10 to NaToya Quynnette Aimery and Robert Scales, in Lansing, MI. Both were attendants of the Lansing School District as well as Holt Public Schools. They leave behind their surviving sisters: Tyana Johnson, Destiny Scales, Daysha Williams, Isabella Williams and their brother, Messiah Scales. Their homegoing celebration will convene on Friday, Feb. 14, at Christ Temple Church, 1033 Lenore St., Lansing, MI 48910. Family hour is at 10 a.m., and the service begins at 11 a.m.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
