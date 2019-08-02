Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
301 Oakwood St.
Grand Ledge, MI

Robert Kendall "Bob" Simons


1935 - 2019



Grand Ledge - Robert (Bob) Kendall Simons of Grand Ledge, MI passed away July 20, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on December 24, 1935 the son of Fred and Winifred (Chaplin) Simons. Robert retired from Olofsson Corporation after 35 years of service as a Machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending winters with his wife in Mission, TX.

Robert is survived by his sons: Mark (Diane) and Mitchell Simons; daughter: Margo (Emily Good) Simons; 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Keva (Dec. 8, 2018), his parents, brother: Donald Simons; sisters: Barbara Laws, Eleanor Whiting and Freida Knisely.

Family graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, 301 Oakwood St., Grand Ledge on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
