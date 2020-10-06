1/1
Robert Kent Walter
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kent Walter

Mason - Robert Kent "Bob" Walter of Mason, MI passed away on October 1, 2020 at the age of 69 after a brief battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was born June 14, 1951 in St. Johns, MI, the second son of Gerald and Jeanne (Baker) Walter. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the Class of 1969. In 1973 Bob began his career with the Michigan Department of Transportation and retired in June, 2006. Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Leanne and Tom Walling of Rapid River, MI; his partner, Patti Balint; treasured cousins and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald; mother, Jeanne; and brother, Randy.

Bob's smile was contagious and after talking with him or spending time with him you always came away feeling uplifted. He will be forever remembered for his loving presence, easy laugh, and dedication to family and friends.

Following Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials may be made to a no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choosing in Bob's memory.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved