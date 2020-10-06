Robert Kent Walter
Mason - Robert Kent "Bob" Walter of Mason, MI passed away on October 1, 2020 at the age of 69 after a brief battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was born June 14, 1951 in St. Johns, MI, the second son of Gerald and Jeanne (Baker) Walter. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the Class of 1969. In 1973 Bob began his career with the Michigan Department of Transportation and retired in June, 2006. Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Leanne and Tom Walling of Rapid River, MI; his partner, Patti Balint; treasured cousins and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald; mother, Jeanne; and brother, Randy.
Bob's smile was contagious and after talking with him or spending time with him you always came away feeling uplifted. He will be forever remembered for his loving presence, easy laugh, and dedication to family and friends.
Following Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials may be made to a no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choosing in Bob's memory.
