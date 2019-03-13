|
Lansing - Age 79, passed peacefully on March 9, in Cadillac Michigan. Bob was born on March 29, 1939, in Lansing, to Della Allene (Closson) Kreiser and Larry Kreiser. A graduate from Resurrection High, Bob served in the Marine Reserves and attended Michigan State University before beginning work at Truck & Trailer Equipment Co. in Lansing where he was an employee for over 40 years. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 53 years Rosemary (Bauer) Kreiser, his son Michael (Sherry) Kreiser, his grandson Jakson Kreiser and is survived by his son Jeffrey (Ann) Kreiser, his daughter in-law Sherry Kreiser (Mark) Crouch, his granddaughter Miranda Kreiser (Wade) Weaver, two grandsons Mason Kreiser and Dillon Kreiser; his sister Pat Kreiser Fuller and several nieces and nephews. Bob loved spending time at the family cottage in Lake City, Michigan; on Lake Missaukee. Being at "the lake", hunting, fishing, watching MSU Basketball and Football were a few of Bob's favorite pastimes and passions. Bob's positive attitude about life in the face of difficult challenges was an inspiration for all. A special thanks to the loving hands of all of his caregivers and all they did to care for Bob. Family visitation will be held Wednesday March 20 from 5 - 8 pm, at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am Thursday March 21, at Church of the Resurrection, 1527 E. Michigan, Lansing with Fr. Steve Mattson presiding. Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 am Thursday at church. Rite of Committal St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in memory of Rosemary and Michael Kreiser in Bob's honor, or to the in memory of Bob. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com.
