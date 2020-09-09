Robert "Bob" Krueger



Robert (Bob) Krueger, age 88 of Fowlerville, Michigan passed away peacefully Wednesday evening in the arms of his loving wife of 59 years on



September 2, 2020. Born on September 25, 1931 in Lansing, Michigan, he was the son of the late William (Bill) and Alma (Lange) Krueger. Bob grew up in Lansing and graduated from Everett High School in 1951. He served his country in the Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean War. Bob worked at Oldsmobile/General Motors for 42 years in which he worked at the Milford Proving Grounds and General Motors of Lansing. He was the builder and driver of the 109 Scarlet Cart Drag Car. He was a member of the Lansing "Hot Rod Clubs" including the Pan Draggers, the Headers, and the Michigan Motor Monarchs, as well as an active member of the Mid-Michigan Street Rod Association. He married the love of his life, Tamara Sherman in July 1961. From this union, they had a daughter Julie and son Rick. After retirement, Bob moved with his wife to Cadiz, Kentucky for 12 years and then returned to Michigan. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Alma Krueger, and his sister Eleanor Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Tamara Krueger, his daughter Julie Krueger and granddaughter Eugenia Cheung, his son Rick (Heather) Krueger and grandson Ryan Krueger and granddaughter Brooke Krueger. If so desired, in lieu of flowers and as your expression of sympathy in Bob's memory, donations to "The Guest House," a Non-Profit End Care/Hospice Home on 135 Free Street, Fowlerville, Michigan 48836, would be appreciated. A private ceremony celebrating Bob's life was held with immediate family on Saturday, September 12th.









