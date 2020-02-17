|
Robert L. Barker
of Haslett, formerly of Ionia and Bay City - Robert "Bob" Louis Barker, age 74, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on December 14, 1945 in Ionia, Michigan to parents Florian and Angelian (Halik) Barker. Bob attended S.S. Peter and Paul Elementary School and High School, graduating in 1963. He had a successful career as an Allstate insurance agent in Lansing, MI, retiring in 1998. Bob was known for his sense of humor, charm and ability to quickly connect with people. Bob enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting, fishing and playing cards with family and friends. Preceding Bob in death are his parents. Surviving are his sons, Paul (Bethany) Barker and Stephen Barker of Williamston; three grandsons, Michael (Samantha) Barker, Andrew Barker and Nicholas Barker; two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Travis Barker; sister, Susan (Joe) Scarane of DeWitt; and ex-wife Valerie (Marquette) Barker of Williamston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at S.S Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ionia. Rite of Committal will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in the spring. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass and you are invited to join the family at the Apostle's Hall for lunch and fellowship following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or to Hospice of Lansing. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020